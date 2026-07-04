Lazaro Montes Continues to Flash High-End Power, Is a 2026 MLB Debut Still in Play?
Lazaro Montes has showcased high-end power upside at the Double-A level this season. Through 77 total contests with Double-A Arkansas, the slugger has launched 25 round-trippers with a .236/.368/.561 line. During this stretch, he has posted a .929 OPS with a 99:51 K:BB. However, he has been even more impressive as of late. Over his last 28 contests (since June 1), the 6-foot-5 hitter has gone deep 13 times while holding a sharp .281/.439/.729 slash line. Last summer, Montes split his time between High-A and Double-A. Given that he has taken his production up a level over the past month, an early call to Triple-A in the second half remains in play. Managers in deeper redraft leagues should continue to monitor his status, as a late-season call-up during the stretch run is not out of the question.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com