Jake Burger an Overlooked Waiver-Wire Pickup for Home Runs and RBI?
Jake Burger is not going to fill every category, but few hitters this available can match his home run and RBI production. The Texas Rangers first baseman is batting .246/.310/.425 with 14 homers, 52 RBI, and 38 runs across 313 at-bats. He has appeared at first base in 84 of his 85 games, so playing time is not the concern. Burger's 46.5% hard-hit rate and 90.1 mph average exit velocity also back up the power case. Managers will have to live with some empty stretches and almost no speed. Burger has only two steals, and his 9.3% barrel rate is solid rather than elite. That is a reasonable tradeoff for a regular bat who can help in two scarce categories. RotoBaller recommends him in leagues with 10 or more teams, while he remains rostered in just 28% of Yahoo leagues. In those formats, he should be added wherever home runs and RBI are the priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller