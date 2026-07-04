Is River Ryan Still a Top Stash Target After Hitting the Injured List?
River Ryan was flashing high upside at the Triple-A level before being placed on the 7-day IL with a hamstring strain. The right-handed pitcher battled injuries early in the season but was looking comfortable at the top club before being moved back to the injured list last week. From May 15 through June 10 (25 innings), the right-handed pitcher posted a strong 2.16 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 30:5 K:BB. However, he would serve up a season-worst eight earned runs on June 17, his final start before being moved to the IL. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his progress at Triple-A as he could compete for an early promotion after the All-Star break. Currently on the MLB roster, the Dodgers are without Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, and another current starter, Roki Sasaki, is enduring significant growing pains at the major-league level. If Ryan can return to action and showcase similar upside, he could earn a spot in Los Angeles early in the second half.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com