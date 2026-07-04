Yankees Send Outfield Prospect Spencer Jones Back to Triple-A
Spencer Jones (illness) back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx. Jones has been under the weather this week with an illness, but he should be fine and will most likely resurface in the big leagues at some point in the second half for the Yankees. But for now, the 25-year-old former 25th overall pick in 2022 out of Vanderbilt University will head back to the farm to work on making more contact. In his first 30 games (82 plate appearances) this year at the big-league level, Jones went 17-for-73 (.233) with two home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base, nine walks, and 34 strikeouts (41.5% strikeout rate). The good news is that Jones hit .265 (13-for-49) with two homers, four doubles, five RBI, and six runs scored in 20 games since rejoining the Yanks on June 5. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound hulking outfielder remains a must-stash in dynasty/keeper leagues for his power/speed upside, but fantasy managers in shallow-mixed leagues can move on for now.
Source: New York Yankees
Source: New York Yankees