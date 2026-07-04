Jake McCarthy Stays Red-Hot on Friday as Strong Waiver-Wire Target
Jake McCarthy stayed red-hot at the plate as the Rockies' table-setter in Friday night's 15-3 rout over the division-rival San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, six RBI, and a stolen base to raise his season average to .308 and his OPS to .868. McCarthy is having a career year in 2026 in his first year in Denver, and he now has a strong .308/.346/.522 slash line with nine long balls, 47 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in his 269 plate appearances. The 28-year-old former first-rounder by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018 MLB draft out of the University of Virginia is mostly intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup for his speed 97 steals in his five-plus years in the majors, but he's also contributing a high average and has already reached a new career high in home runs in 74 games. McCarthy led off the game on Friday against San Fran with a homer and also added a grand slam in a statement game that will have fantasy managers heading to the waiver wire on Saturday to add him. He's currently rostered in 44% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com