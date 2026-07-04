Eric Hartman a Top Dynasty Riser in the First Half
Eric Hartman enjoyed one of the most impressive first-half showings in the entire minor leagues. Through his first 73 games at the High-A level, Hartman held a sharp .292/.364/.550 slash line with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and an eye-catching 30 stolen bases. While he was a high-end speed asset at Low-A last summer, swiping 44 bags, he hit only five home runs over this noted 83-game stretch. Dynasty managers should continue to pay close attention to the 20-year-old's development, as his dynasty stock has soared over the past two months. Even though he is still viewed as Atlanta's No. 19-ranked prospect on MLB.com, he should find himself much higher on that list by the second half. If he continues at this pace, a late-season call-up to Double-A is not out of the question. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on the budding outfielder.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com