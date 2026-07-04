Caleb Kilian a Priority Pickup for Saves-Needy Managers?
Caleb Kilian has done enough to keep the ninth inning in San Francisco, even after a four-run blowup against the Athletics on June 25. The Giants went right back to him in their next two save situations, and he converted both. Kilian allowed one run while closing out the Atlanta Braves on June 28, then followed with a perfect inning and two strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 1. He owns seven saves with a 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 36 innings. Manager Tony Vitello officially named Kilian the closer in mid-June, while Ryan Walker has remained in a fireman role since returning from Triple-A. The ratios are not spotless, but Kilian's 43 strikeouts give him some value beyond the saves. RotoBaller recommends him in leagues with 10 or more teams, and his 11% Yahoo roster rate leaves him widely available. Saves-needy managers should treat him as a priority pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller