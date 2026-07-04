Royce Lewis a Must-Add Waiver Target With Power-Speed Upside?
Royce Lewis still carries an ugly .212 average, which is probably why he remains available in so many leagues. The season line does not reflect the hitter Minnesota has seen since recalling him on June 6. Lewis batted .279/.330/.512 in June with five home runs, 12 runs, 10 RBI, and two stolen bases. The Twins have also found him regular playing time, primarily at first base but with the flexibility to move around the infield. The strikeouts are still a problem. Lewis has fanned in 27.9% of his plate appearances, so the batting average could remain volatile. His 12.3% barrel rate is a much better reason to buy in, and he has already paired eight homers with six steals across 198 at-bats. At 36% rostered on Yahoo, Lewis is a must-add in 10-team formats and an easy claim in standard mixed leagues. There is enough power-speed upside here to live with the average risk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller