Luis Lara Snaps Lengthy Power Drought, Back on the Stash Radar?
Luis Lara snapped his lengthy 42-game power skid at Triple-A on July 2. This was Lara's eighth round-tripper of the young season. Despite having a lengthy power skid at the dish, the young outfielder was enjoying a surge at the dish to begin the season and showing the highest power upside of his career. Over the first 33 games of the Triple-A regular season, the 21-year-old (the team's No. 5-ranked prospect) went deep seven times while carrying a sharp .341/.438/.561 line with a high .998 OPS. Overall, Lara has carried a .325/.435/.468 line over his first 76 games of Triple-A. Given that the Brewers recently signed him to a massive seven-year extension, fantasy managers should view him as a top stash candidate among outfielders as he is on the verge of earning the call. He should be on the verge of a call-up shortly after the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com