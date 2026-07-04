Travis Bazzana Too Productive to Leave on the Waiver Wire?
Travis Bazzana has quickly become a useful contributor across the board for fantasy managers. He's hitting .255/.347/.420 with seven home runs, 27 runs, 27 RBI, and 12 steals across 212 at-bats. He has also taken over the leadoff spot, where his patience and speed give him a steady path to runs and stolen-base chances. Bazzana has added four hits, two walks, and two RBI over his last two games. The power may not climb much higher without better contact quality. Bazzana owns a 4.3% barrel rate and 37.0% hard-hit rate, so his value is built more on volume and category balance than a looming home-run surge. That is still plenty useful. RotoBaller recommends him in leagues with 10 or more teams, yet he remains rostered in only 44% of Yahoo leagues. Managers looking for help across every hitting category should be aggressive while he is still available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller