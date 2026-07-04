Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 26 Points in Canada's Qualifier Win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points in 26 minutes to lead Canada to a 110-84 rout of Puerto Rico in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, with "M-V-P!" chants raining down in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. The back-to-back NBA MVP was ruthlessly efficient, going 9-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 at the line while adding four assists, two steals, and two blocks. For fantasy, the box score is a tidy snapshot of why he's a cornerstone. His value isn't in any single category; it's the blend of high-volume scoring, elite free-throw production, steals, and assists, and it travels across rule sets, as Friday showed. That breadth is what makes him a true build-around: draft him among the very first names off the board, then construct the rest of your roster around the categories he already locks up for you.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA