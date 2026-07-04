Lauri Markkanen Drops 23 Points to Lead Finland Past Hungary
Lauri Markkanen poured in a game-high 23 points, adding four rebounds and two assists, to lead Finland past Hungary 85-77 in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The Finnisher shot 7-for-14 from the field and got to the line at will, giving his national team a reliable No. 1 option down the stretch and showing his scoring travels against physical international defenses. The fantasy takeaway, though, is more complicated than the box score. Markkanen is a gifted scorer, coming off a career-high 26.7 points per game, but he suited up for just 42 contests last season because Utah tanked and sat him down the stretch, drawing a $500,000 league fine. Add in perennial trade chatter, and the Jazz situation, not his talent, is the real fantasy variable. Value the scoring, but discount it for the games Utah may not let him play.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA