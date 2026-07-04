Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia Past Switzerland in World Cup Qualifiers
Nikola Jokic posted 22 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists with zero turnovers to lead Serbia past Switzerland 97-73 and into the second round of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The three-time MVP was Serbia's hub in every phase, and with Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray watching from the stands, he looked noticeably leaner and more agile, sparking offseason buzz about his conditioning. For fantasy, this is pure reassurance. Jokic is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick after averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and a career-high 10.7 assists last season, and a dominant, healthy summer only reinforces that. The one footnote to track is workload: Serbia expects him across multiple qualifying windows, adding offseason mileage to a 31-year-old, though few players are more durable. Draft him first with total confidence.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA