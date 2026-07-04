Tyler Wells Converts Friday Save, Worth a Speculative Add?
Tyler Wells got the Baltimore Orioles' first save chance after Ryan Helsley (elbow) returned to the 15-day injured list, and he handled it cleanly. Wells retired the Cincinnati Reds in order on 10 pitches in a 3-0 win Friday, July 3, striking out one for his first save since 2023. Rico Garcia covered the sixth and seventh before Yennier Cano worked the eighth. The outing puts Wells in the mix, but it does not make him Baltimore's temporary closer. Andrew Kittredge had pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, while RotoBaller ranked Wells behind Kittredge and Garcia before the save. Wells owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts over 40 2/3 innings, making him a speculative add in 15-team saves leagues. His 3% Yahoo roster rate makes him easy to find, but managers in shallower formats can wait to see who gets the next chance.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller