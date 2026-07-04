Kyle Stowers Stays Hot With Two-Homer Game on Friday
Kyle Stowers' bat is starting to heat up as the weather warms. In the Marlins' 12-5 win on the road in Sacramento against the Athletics on Friday night, he went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored to boost his season average to .243 and his OPS to .787. Both long balls were light-tower shots into the night at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. After a slow start offensively following his breakout season in 2025, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter has come alive of late, going 20-for-58 (.345) with five home runs, five doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 15 games across 67 plate appearances. The strong stretch for the former Stanford product has boosted his overall line in 2026 to .243/.330/.457, and he's added 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 33 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 243 at-bats. Fantasy managers need to ride the wave with Stowers' power while he remains hot.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com