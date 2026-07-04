Kerry Carpenter a Must-Add Power Bat in 10-Team Leagues?
Kerry Carpenter has been doing exactly what fantasy managers need from a power bat. The Detroit Tigers outfielder is hitting .232/.306/.492 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, and 22 runs across 185 at-bats. His latest surge included the Tigers' first grand slam of the season on June 27 and another homer three days later. Carpenter has also backed up the results with a 10.6% barrel rate and 46.9% hard-hit rate. The only real drawback is his limited work against left-handed pitching. Carpenter has just 17 at-bats versus southpaws, while all 13 of his homers have come against right-handers. That makes him easier to manage in daily-lineup leagues, but the platoon risk is not enough to erase the power value. RotoBaller recommends him in leagues with 10 or more teams, and he is still only 41% rostered on Yahoo. Managers looking for home runs and RBI should add him now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller