Henry Bolte a Waiver-Wire Boost for Stolen Bases?
Henry Bolte has already become one of the better speed pickups on the waiver wire. He's batting .293/.376/.373 with 15 runs, 14 RBI, two home runs, and 11 steals across 150 at-bats. He has also appeared in center field 46 times since his May promotion, so the playing time has been steady. Bolte leads the majors with a 30.5 feet-per-second sprint speed, giving him a chance to make a real difference in stolen bases. The power is still a work in progress. Bolte has hit the ball hard, but his 64.4% ground-ball rate and 27.6% strikeout rate help explain why he has only two homers. That does not take away from what he can offer right now. RotoBaller recommends him in leagues with 10 or more teams, and Yahoo managers have pushed his roster rate to just 13% so far. Anyone chasing speed should act before the rest of the market catches up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller