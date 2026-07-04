Tomoyuki Sugano Out on Saturday with Back Spasms
Tomoyuki Sugano will have his scheduled start on Saturday scratched due to back spasms. The severity of the issue is unknown, and it remains unclear whether he will pitch again before the All-Star Break. It has not been an easy stretch as of late for the 36-year-old, who struggled through his last start on June 26 while dealing with a finger injury. He appears to have fully recovered from the ailment on his finger, but now he faces yet another setback that will keep him out of Saturday's contest. In his place, Sean Sullivan has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start for the Rockies on Saturday.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information