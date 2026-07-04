Brandon Nimmo Returns for Saturday's Game Against Rangers
Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) is starting in right field and batting cleanup for the Rangers in Saturday's contest at home against the visiting Detroit Tigers and right-hander Jack Flaherty, per MLB.com. Nimmo suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder last Sunday when he crashed into the outfield wall to make the final out of the game, which caused him to miss the last four games. The 33-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder will return on the Fourth of July and give the injury-wrecked Rangers' lineup a boost to finish out the weekend. In his first year in Texas, Nimmo has underwhelmed, slashing .262/.333/.420 with a .753 OPS, eight home runs, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 317 at-bats. He closed out the month of June on a heater, though, going 15-for-48 (.313) with five doubles, a homer, a triple, four RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base in 12 games, and fantasy managers are hoping he can pick up where he left off after missing the last four games. Nimmo has only faced Flaherty twice in his career, but he's picked up two hits against him.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com