Connelly Early to Have Second Opinion on his Elbow
Connelly Early (elbow) will be getting a second opinion on his elbow after an MRI exam showed that he has posterior elbow inflammation, per MLB.com. It came a day after he left his start early against the Washington Nationals after four scoreless innings pitched on June 30. The Red Sox placed Early on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, and he won't be eligible to rejoin Boston's starting rotation until after the All-Star break from July 13-16. Barring a more serious diagnosis after a second opinion, the young southpaw could have a chance to jump right back into the rotation to start the beginning of the second half of the season. In his first 17 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors, Early went 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.62 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks in 91 2/3 innings. The former fifth-round pick in 2023 out of the University of Virginia could be a sneaky waiver-wire pickup before he returns from the IL for the second half. He's rostered in exactly half of Yahoo leagues after his elbow injury.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com