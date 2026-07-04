Byron Buxton Back From Hip Injury on Saturday
Byron Buxton (hip) is starting in center field and is batting second in his return to the lineup for Saturday's Fourth of July matchup on the road in the Bronx against the New York Yankees and right-hander Brendan Beck, according to MLB.com. A hip impingement kept Buxton out of the starting lineup for each of the last four games, but he's feeling better now and will return to the starting nine against a pitcher whom he has never faced. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star has stayed relatively healthy (for his standards) in 2026 and has been a must-start in all fantasy leagues, as he'll carry a .268/.325/.573 slash line with an .898 OPS, 25 home runs, 43 RBI, 56 runs scored, and seven stolen bases into Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium. In 23 games (100 plate appearances) in June, Buxton went 27-for-94 (.287) with eight round-trippers, five doubles, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Get him back into your starting fantasy lineups for the holiday weekend.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com