Kumar Rocker's Start Pushed Back to Sunday
Kumar Rocker will have his start this weekend pushed back from Saturday to Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Right-hander Cal Quantrill will make the start on the Fourth of July on Saturday against Detroit at Globe Life Field. Sunday will be the second time this year that Rocker has faced the Tigers. In his first meeting against them on the road on May 2, he allowed five earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out two in only two innings in his shortest start of the year. The 26-year-old former third overall pick in 2022 is hoping for a much better result this time around after allowing only two earned runs with one walk and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings in his last two outings against the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays. Rocker has gone 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA (3.90 FIP) and 1.34 WHIP with a 70:31 K:BB in 80 frames across 16 outings (14 starts) in his third year with Texas. He'll be in the streaming conversation on Sunday in a plus matchup against the Tigers.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry