Max Fried to Throw 35 Pitches on Sunday in Sim Game
Max Fried (elbow) is set to throw 35 pitches over two up-and-down simulated innings on Sunday. It has been reported that if this session goes smoothly, he will increase his workload to 40 pitches later in the week. The 32-year-old is said to have felt completely normal after his last live bullpen session, which is great news for both him and the Yankees. In addition to making progress with his health, he has also reportedly been working on mechanical tweaks to his repertoire. Despite the significant forward progress, it's worth noting that the southpaw still has a long way to go in his recovery and will almost certainly require a rehab assignment. As such, a return later in July should be considered the best-case scenario.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips