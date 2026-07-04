Yoendrys Gomez a Top Waiver-Wire Target for Saves?
Yoendrys Gomez has moved to the front of a crowded ninth-inning picture. He converted save chances on June 28 and 29, giving him nine on the season, while no other Minnesota pitcher has more than two. Gomez owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings. His June 29 save was shaky, but he followed it with a scoreless inning on July 1. Minnesota still has not named a full-time closer, leaving some risk. Andrew Morris is the main alternative after posting an 18:3 K:BB with one save over the past 30 days. Even so, Gomez remains the best bet for the next opportunity and offers SP/RP eligibility. RotoBaller ranks him 20th among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues, while he is rostered in only 26% of Yahoo formats. Managers chasing saves should treat him as one of the better widely available claims, not a completely secure closer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller