Troy Melton a Strong Waiver-Wire Add for Ratio Help?
Troy Melton has given fantasy managers enough reason to stop treating him as a one-start streamer. The 25-year-old blanked the Yankees for 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday, July 1, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven. It was his third straight quality start. Over that stretch, Melton has surrendered only two earned runs and five hits with an 18:4 K:BB across 18 1/3 innings. He is now 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.80 WHIP through 44 frames. Melton is not overpowering, as his 19.2% strikeout rate sits below league average, and seven home runs allowed help explain his 3.07 xERA. Still, a 6.0% walk rate and 35.0% hard-hit rate give the strong results some substance. RotoBaller's Week 14 rankings list him at 42% rostered and recommend an add in 12-team leagues. That is the right range, particularly with a projected home matchup against the Athletics next.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller