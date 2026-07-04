Braves Recall No. 2-Ranked Prospect JR Ritchie to Big Leagues
JR Ritchie back to the big leagues on Saturday, according to MLB Pipeline. Ritchie, who has already made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Braves this year, is ranked 50th among all prospects in 2026. In his 40 2/3 innings at the major-league level this year, the 23-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 has gone 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA (5.59 FIP) and 1.43 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and 25 walks. His last start for the Braves came on June 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out seven in five innings of work. Like fellow prospect Didier Fuentes, Ritchie could be used as more of a long-relief arm out of Atlanta's bullpen to close out the first half of the season. The Braves have six current rotation options with Ritchie, although they could be considering moving Grant Holmes to the bullpen permanently in the second half. Ritchie will need to improve his command to garner more interest in mixed fantasy baseball leagues.
Source: MLB Pipeline
Source: MLB Pipeline