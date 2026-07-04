Tommy Edman Bringing Multi-Category Value to the Waiver Wire?
Tommy Edman has wasted little time making himself useful after right ankle surgery. Through 52 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is batting .378/.462/.556 with one home run, nine RBI, five runs, and one stolen base. He has played six of the Dodgers' past seven games while bouncing between second base, third base, and left field, giving fantasy managers three-position eligibility. The .378 average will come down, but Edman's .330 expected average and career-best 90.5 mph average exit velocity suggest this is more than a run of soft singles. He is also striking out just 17.3% of the time. The crowded Dodgers roster can still move him down the order or onto the bench occasionally, keeping him from being an automatic shallow-league add. RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and his 25% Yahoo roster rate leaves plenty of room to act. At that depth, Edman's balanced production and flexibility make him a must-add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller