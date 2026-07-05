Grant Taylor Earns Third Save for White Sox, Back on the Fantasy Radar?
Grant Taylor rebounded Saturday by closing out a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He issued one walk and struck out one in a hitless ninth inning, earning his third save in six opportunities. The assignment was encouraging after Brayan Rocchio hit a walk-off two-run homer against Taylor on Thursday. Manager Will Venable went right back to the 24-year-old with another ninth-inning lead, and Taylor lowered his ERA to 2.96 with a 1.12 WHIP and 65 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings. Chicago has not handed the job to one pitcher. Seranthony Dominguez still leads the club with 12 saves, while Bryan Hudson and Taylor have three apiece. Taylor's ability to work earlier or cover multiple innings may also limit his chances. Still, RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and the strikeouts help when he is not closing. At 17% rostered on Yahoo, Taylor is worth another look for managers chasing saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller