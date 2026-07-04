Cade Cavalli's Next Start Moved Up to Sunday
Cade Cavalli's next start will be moved up to the series finale on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after originally being slated to make his next start on Monday in the series finale against the Houston Astros. It means that Cavalli won't be in line for a two-start week next week just before the All-Star break. Right-hander Miles Mikolas will now likely be pushed back to Monday's game against the Astros. Cavalli is coming off the best start of his season last Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw seven innings with a season-high 13 strikeouts and an unearned run allowed, but MLB handed him a seven-game suspension for his part in a benches-clearing incident. The Nationals will move him up so he can get another start in before potentially serving his suspension next week. The 27-year-old has a solid 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 102 K's in 90 1/3 innings in a career-high 18 starts in 2026 and will be on the streaming radar on Sunday against a Pirates team that ranks first in baseball in strikeouts, but they're also second in OPS.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Kyle W.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Kyle W.