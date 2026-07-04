George Springer Being Placed on Family Medical Emergency List
George Springer's paternity leave is up on Saturday, but he's now being placed on the family medical emergency list, which is purely transactional, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Springer is "tying up some loose ends," according to manager John Schneider. He will miss the rest of the weekend series in Seattle against the Mariners and will likely rejoin the club for the series opener on Monday versus the San Francisco Giants. The 36-year-old four-time All-Star needs a little more personal time after welcoming a new addition to the family this week. It might actually be good for Springer to get some time away. After a resurgence in 2025 that saw him hit 32 home runs, drive in 84, and steal 18 bases in 140 regular-season games before leading the Jays to the World Series, he has struggled in 2026, slashing .221/.308/.373 with a .681 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBI, and six steals in 63 games played.
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae