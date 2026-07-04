Logan Henderson to be Activated off Injured List Next Week
Logan Henderson (back) will be activated off the Injured List at some point this upcoming week. Henderson is ready to rejoin the Brewers rotation after making two rehab starts. He has been sidelined since May 22 due to a back strain. The assumption is that Henderson will be ready to pitch at some point during their upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals. This season, Henderson owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 30:6 K/BB ratio across five starts with the Brewers. He's a decent mixed league option given his success before the injury.
Source: Curt Hogg
Source: Curt Hogg