Jakob Junis Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Jakob Junis (hip) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 1) with a right-hip impingement and activated right-handed reliever Chris Martin (shoulder) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Junis' rough recent stretch now has a bit more context. The 33-year-old veteran may have been pitching at less than 100% health over his last seven outings, when he gave up six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. The former 29th-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2011 is now 1-1 with a 2.80 ERA (3.08 FIP), 1.02 WHIP, a career-high five saves, 27 strikeouts, and six walks in 35 1/3 innings pitched over 31 appearances (one start). Junis won't be eligible to return to Texas' bullpen until the second half of the season after the All-Star break. He's only rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues, and that number will likely dip to below 10% now that he's on the shelf with an injury.
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR