Ronald Acuna Jr. Takes Batting Practice on Saturday
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) was able to take batting practice ahead of Saturday's game against the New York Mets. This is an encouraging sign for the slugging outfielder who has been sidelined since early June due to a hamstring injury. The Braves will likely wait and see how Acuna feels after this before they make any more decisions. Braves manager Walt Weiss mentioned that it seems unlikely that Acuna will be ready to play before the All-Star break. The Braves are expected to take the cautious approach and hold out Acuna until later in July. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status in a few days.
Source: Grant McAuley
Source: Grant McAuley