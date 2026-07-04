Zebby Matthews Leaves Early on Saturday With Foot Laceration
Zebby Matthews (foot) left his start early on Saturday on the road against the New York Yankees with a laceration of his right foot, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Before leaving, Matthews struggled on the mound in the Bronx, allowing four earned runs on three hits (two homers) while walking four and striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of work. Right now, Matthews will be considered day-to-day, but he'll definitely be up in the air to make his final start of the first half of the season next weekend in an excellent matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old 6-foot-5, 225-pound hurler came into Saturday's start on the Fourth of July with a 4-5 record, 4.15 ERA (4.76 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 12 walks in 56 1/3 innings across his nine starts in just his third year in the majors. Matthews allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five June starts, so Saturday was a disappointment against a tough team. If he can make his next start next weekend, Matthews will be a prime streaming option in fantasy.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty