Chandler Simpson Sitting Again With Finger Injuries
Chandler Simpson (fingers) will miss a second straight game on Saturday in Houston against the Astros, according to MLB.com. Victor Mesa Jr. is making another start in left field for the Rays and will bat fifth against Astros right-hander Hunter Brown. Simpson is dealing with soreness in his right index and middle fingers and will miss a second straight game after he was scratched from Friday's lineup. It's not considered a serious injury, though, so fantasy managers could have Simpson back for Sunday's series finale at Daikin Park. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has not hit a single home run in his first two MLB seasons over 190 games and 765 plate appearances, so power is obviously not his forte. In 81 games in 2026, he's slashing .278/.317/.331 with a .648 OPS, 16 RBI, 20 steals, and 35 runs scored. Simpson hit just .211 (15-for-71) in 24 games in June, but he's currently riding a modest seven-game hitting streak in which he's gone 10-for-26 (.385) with three doubles, an RBI, three steals, and two runs scored.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com