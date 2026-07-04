Stephen Kolek is Placed on Emergency List
Stephen Kolek (personal) was placed on the family medical emergency list on Saturday. Kolek will step away from the team for a period of time due to family matters. He was scheduled to take the ball against the New York Mets next week, but it's unclear if that's still going to happen. This season, Kolek owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 34:12 K:BB ratio across 10 starts with the Royals. He has been tagged for 12 earned runs over his last two starts, so hopefully he'll get back on track after the All-Star break. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jose Cuas has been recalled to take the spot on the active roster.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals