Zack Gelof Activated off Injured List on Saturday
Zack Gelof (hand) was activated off the 10-day Injured List on Saturday. Gelof is back in the mix after missing the minimum 10 days while recovering from a right-hand contusion. The A's felt that Gelof didn't need a rehab assignment, so he'll be back in the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Through 62 games, Gelof is slashing .282/.336/.498 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals this season. He offers enough overall upside to warrant a look in all fantasy formats. He could be worth scooping up in leagues where he was dropped while on the shelf.
Source: Athletics PR
Source: Athletics PR