Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) said he intends to sit out during the upcoming All-Star Game. Guerrero mentioned that he wants to rest his lingering back problem during the break. He mentioned that he's grateful for the fans voting him in, but he wants to focus on getting healthy for the second half of the season. The assumption is that Nick Kurtz will take over the starting spot with Guerrero opting out. Over the last month, Guerrero is 9-for-91 with one home run and 11 RBI. Hopefully, Guerrero will be back to the superstar slugger that we're used to seeing after the break.
Source: Shi Davidi
Source: Shi Davidi