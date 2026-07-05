Jung Hoo Lee a Must-Add for Batting Average and Speed?
Jung Hoo Lee has cooled since his big June, but there is still plenty here for fantasy managers to use. He is batting .317/.348/.452 with five home runs, 45 runs, 33 RBI, and six steals through 303 at-bats. Lee hit .340 with two homers, 17 runs, 12 RBI, and five steals in June, striking out only seven times in 102 plate appearances. The power is unlikely to take off. Lee owns a 29.3% hard-hit rate and 2.5% barrel rate, so fantasy managers should view the home runs as a bonus rather than the reason to add him. His contact ability, run production, and recent willingness to steal bases carry the value. Lee is rostered in 49% of Yahoo leagues, and RotoBaller's latest rankings recommend him in 12-team formats. He belongs on a roster in leagues of that size.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller