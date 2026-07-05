Kirk Cousins Unlikely to Factor into the Majority of 2026 Drafts
Kirk Cousins has made a 15-year career out of rising to the situation around him. Rarely has he shown an ability to truly elevate an offense, but with the right pieces around him, he's fully capable of managing the game and providing steady production that has frequently translated to fantasy success. With a deep group of pass-catchers in Washington's pass-heavy offense, he was able to turn in multiple top-six fantasy seasons, and while throwing to Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, he rarely fell outside the QB1 range. With the Achilles injury he suffered in 2023 further limiting what was never the most dynamic physical skill set, Cousins' reliance on a clean pocket and early separation from his receivers has only grown more apparent in recent years. Unfortunately, as he attempts to hold off first overall pick Fernando Mendoza for as long as possible in what could be his final starting job with the Raiders, the offense in Vegas features few pieces to get excited about outside of All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty. Cousins is well-positioned in a Klint Kubiak offense that just saw journeyman Sam Darnold finish as the QB13 a season ago, but without a weapon like Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the outside, and with the new face of the franchise already breathing down his neck, the soon-to-be 38-year-old does not project as a major fantasy contributor in 2026 and is RotoBaller's QB33.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller