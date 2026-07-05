Chase DeLauter a Must-Add After Strong Return From Injured List?
Chase DeLauter (rib cage) has picked up where he left off since coming off the 10-day injured list on June 28. He has started all seven games since returning and gone 10-for-31 (.323) with three runs, five RBI, and one steal. The 24-year-old is now batting .269/.336/.410 with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 27 runs, and three steals through 271 at-bats. The plate skills are more convincing than the power so far. DeLauter has a 13.3% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk rate, while his 40.5% hard-hit rate and 5.9% barrel rate are solid rather than dominant. He is rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues, and RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team formats. That is the right range. DeLauter should be rostered in leagues of that size, but seven homers and three steals do not support a five-category label.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller