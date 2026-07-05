Max Clark Emerging as No. 1 Outfield Prospect to Stash
Max Clark has continued to swing a hot bat over the past month and is settling in as a top prospect to stash ahead of Week 15. Over his last 19 games (since June 10), the top-ranked prospect in the Detroit system has posted a strong .293/.363/.415 line with four doubles, two home runs, and five stolen bases. Prior to this recent surge at the dish, the former No. 3 overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft posted a lower .253/.345/.385 line with a modest .727 OPS. Seeing Clark not only hit for a higher batting average but also begin to gradually tap into his raw power against the top pitching is an excellent sign for his fantasy outlook. If he maintains this pace, the budding star should compete for a debut shortly after the All-Star break. Heading into Week 15, Clark profiles as a top stash option in all standard leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com