Is Hagen Smith Still a Worthwhile Stash While on the Injured List?
Hagen Smith is currently on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte due to a left shoulder impingement. However, before suffering this injury, the young southpaw appeared to be on the verge of earning the call to the big leagues and was viewed as a high-end pitching prospect to stash. Before allowing a season-worst seven runs on June 13, the left-hander logged 19 innings (four starts) with a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a 32:7 K:BB. This impressive stretch put him high on the stash radar as the southpaw posted a 4.45 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP over the first 33 2/3 innings of the Triple-A regular season. While his injury has delayed his MLB debut, managers should continue to monitor his status, as he could push for a promotion to the South Side in late July if he returns to the mound in the near future.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com