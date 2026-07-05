Yoshinobu Yamamoto Picks Up Fifth Straight Quality Start in Win Over Padres
Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated the division-rival San Diego Padres on Saturday night in a 3-0 victory to post his fifth straight quality start. Yoshinobu threw seven shutout innings at Dodger Stadium with only three hits allowed, two walks, and 10 strikeouts for his ninth win of the year. It was the 27-year-old's second scoreless outing of the 2026 season, and he's now 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA (3.25 FIP) and 0.88 WHIP with an even 100 strikeouts and 21 walks in 104 2/3 innings pitched across 16 starts in his third year in the league. The Japanese star hurler hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in each of his last eight starts. In that span, Yamamoto has allowed only nine earned runs (1.48 ERA) while walking 11 and striking out 52 in 54 2/3 innings while going 6-2. He's set to face the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks next week in his final start before the All-Star break. Yamamoto faced the D-backs in his first start of the year on March 26, allowing two earned runs with no walks and six K's in six innings for his first quality start of the season. He's a must-start every time he toes the rubber with one of the best offenses in the league backing him.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com