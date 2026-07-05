Nationals Call Up Pitching Prospect Eddy Yean, Worth a Look in Deep Leagues?
Eddy Yean is being called up to the major leagues from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. In a corresponding move, the Nationals designated outfielder Robert Hassell III for assignment to clear space on the team's 40-man roster. Yean, a 25-year-old Dominican hurler, will make his big-league debut after going 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 19 walks in 40 innings over 39 relief appearances this year at Rochester. Yean is not listed among MLB Pipeline's top-30 Nationals prospects in 2026 and will most likely have a lower-leverage role in the Nats' bullpen for his first stint in the majors just before the All-Star break from July 13-16. Fantasy managers in all formats can probably hold off on Yean for now, as he could be sent right back to Rochester sooner rather than later.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum