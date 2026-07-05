Sean Burke a Priority Waiver-Wire Pickup After 11-Strikeout Performance?
Sean Burke is gaining steam as a priority waiver-wire pickup after another strong performance on Saturday in the team's 3-1 win over the division-rival Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Burke allowed just one earned run on seven hits (a solo home run) while walking none and striking out a season-high 11 batters in six innings for a no-decision. The 26-year-old generated 16 swings and misses on his 95 pitches in the outing. Burke is now 5-4 in 2026 with a 3.56 ERA (3.73 FIP) and 1.22 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 33 walks in 98 2/3 innings over his 18 appearances (14 starts) for the Pale Hose in his third year in the big leagues. The former third-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Maryland has gone 3-1 with 12 earned runs allowed (3.24 ERA) with 15 walks and 46 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings in his last six starts. Burke has boosted his strikeout rate from 22.3% last year to 25.8% in 2026, and he also has a career-low 8% walk rate. Fantasy managers who need rotation help should look his way heading into the second half. Burke is rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com