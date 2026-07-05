Yordan Alvarez Hits Two Homers on Saturday, Including Game-Winner
Yordan Alvarez bolstered his case as the favorite for the American League MVP award in 2026 with another multi-homer performance in the team's 10-8 win on Saturday against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park. Alvarez went 3-for-4 at the plate as the designated hitter with six RBI to raise his season batting average to .324 and his OPS to 1.078. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger had a solo shot for his first homer of the day before launching a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to send the Rays home. It was Alvarez's fourth multi-homer game of the season, and the three-time All-Star and former AL Rookie of the Year is now slashing .324/.433/.645 in his 89 games and 388 plate appearances. The Cuban slugger leads the league in a variety of categories, including home runs (29), RBI (67), runs scored (62), hits (104), on-base percentage (.433), slugging percentage (.645), OPS (1.078), and total bases (207). He's by far the favorite for the AL MVP as we near the end of the first half of the season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com