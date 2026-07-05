James Tibbs III No Longer on the Stash Radar Amid Triple-A Skid?
James Tibbs III has had a brief stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City and has seen his fantasy value as a stash candidate drop. Over his last 14 contests with the Comets, the outfielder has posted a much lower .208/.365/.375 line with just two long balls. However, over his previous 21 games, the No .10-ranked prospect in the Dodger system carried a much higher .269/.400/.603 line with a stellar 1.003 OPS, two doubles, and an eye-catching eight long balls. Overall, the 23-year-old Florida State product has held his own at Triple-A this season, carrying a .285/.407/.563 slash line with a .970 OPS and 21 long balls. However, with Teoscar Hernandez back in action, Tibbs no longer has an immediate path to join the MLB roster. For now, given his slump and lack of a clear path to at-bats, Tibbs enters Week 14 as a mid-range stash candidate for those in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com