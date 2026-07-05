Josh Bell Worth a Look as Power Source Off the Waiver Wire
Josh Bell has now gone deep four times in his last five games, which will inevitably draw attention to him on the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues from managers seeking a power surge. In Minnesota's 11-4 win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx on the Fourth of July on Saturday, Bell went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .247 and his OPS to .738. The 33-year-old veteran left-handed slugger now has 13 round-trippers on the year while adding 59 RBI, 45 runs scored, and a .247/.304/.434 slash line in 316 at-bats in his 11th year in the majors and first with the Twins. Bell is striking out over 20% of the time this year, but fantasy managers seeking a power boost can't ignore his hot streak of late. And in his last 18 games since June 14, he's gone 21-for-66 (.318) with six homers, five doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, and 13 runs scored across 73 plate appearances. Bell is widely available, as he's rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com