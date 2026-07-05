Munetaka Murakami is Nearing Rehab Assignment
Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) was able to run the bases without any issues for the second straight day ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Barring any setbacks, Murakami is expected to head to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a minor league rehab assignment early next week. The lefty slugger has been sidelined since May 30 due to a right hamstring strain. If everything goes well, Murakami could return to the White Sox lineup for the final series before the All-Star break against the Athletics. At worst, it sounds like the White Sox should have Murakami back after the break, which is huge for this offense. Murakami blasted 20 home runs with 41 RBI before landing on the shelf at the end of May.
Source: Scott Merkin
Source: Scott Merkin